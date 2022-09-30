ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ROHM Trading Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS ROHCY traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.28. 1,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ROHM has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.96.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

