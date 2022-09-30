ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
ROHM Trading Down 3.5 %
OTCMKTS ROHCY traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.28. 1,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ROHM has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.96.
About ROHM
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ROHM (ROHCY)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.