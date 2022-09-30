ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.96

Shares of ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.96 and last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 1048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

ROHM Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.86. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

