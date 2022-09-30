ROOBEE Price Down 4.9% This Week (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $675,858.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00088695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00065650 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

ROOBEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

