Round Table Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.53. The stock had a trading volume of 40,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,308. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.89.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

