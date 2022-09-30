Round Table Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $80.70. 20,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.98. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $79.89 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

