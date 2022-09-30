Round Table Services LLC Buys 575 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYF. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.46. 6,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,149. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $91.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

