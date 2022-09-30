Round Table Services LLC Grows Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Round Table Services LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 900.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $27.53. 576,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,328,136. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.