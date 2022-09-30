Round Table Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,478.7% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 22,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 40,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,390,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 113.9% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $3.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.40. 7,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,987. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.04.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

