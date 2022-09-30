Round Table Services LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.30. 129,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,895. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.70. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.