Round Table Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Round Table Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,209 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,602. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day moving average is $99.32.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

