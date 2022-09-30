Round Table Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Round Table Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,487,000 after purchasing an additional 278,715 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 401,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 314,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,445. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $207.96 and a 52 week high of $280.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

