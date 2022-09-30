Round Table Services LLC Purchases 606,996 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating) by 3,997.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606,996 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April makes up approximately 2.6% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Round Table Services LLC owned about 29.21% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April worth $14,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 224.7% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 22.3% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 77,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter worth about $378,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

Shares of EAPR stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.68. 1,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,773. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39.

