Round Table Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Round Table Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,889,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,123,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,320,000 after acquiring an additional 425,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 697,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,000 after acquiring an additional 354,263 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VSS stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,174. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $91.14 and a 12-month high of $140.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.