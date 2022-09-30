Round Table Services LLC Sells 2,144 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Round Table Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.6% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Round Table Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 32,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. The company had a trading volume of 72,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,970. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

