Round Table Services LLC Takes $478,000 Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Round Table Services LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck BDC Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 130.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter.

BIZD traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.72. 33,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,002. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $18.11.

