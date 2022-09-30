Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Royalty Pharma accounts for 1.2% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Royalty Pharma worth $13,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Royalty Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a current ratio of 19.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 98.70%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,663,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 125,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $5,185,001.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,321,113 shares in the company, valued at $343,245,911.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,663,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,676,523 shares of company stock worth $70,528,377. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

