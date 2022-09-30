Ryo Currency Hits Market Capitalization of $720,401.66 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $720,401.66 and $1,594.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,379.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022726 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00275087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00142575 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.00757096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.26 or 0.00629872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $122.57 or 0.00632479 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000870 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2019. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 40,901,831 coins and its circulating supply is 40,784,518 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

