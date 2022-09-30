Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $342,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,945,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, September 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $338,813.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $336,421.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $345,667.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $349,117.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $347,461.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $368,138.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $388,815.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,005,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.79 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.30.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.