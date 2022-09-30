Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.00 million-$156.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.09 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Samsara to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Samsara Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. 9,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,054. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Insider Activity at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $76,836.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,679.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,694 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

