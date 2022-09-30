Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 228,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,398,676 shares.The stock last traded at $5.13 and had previously closed at $5.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Stories

