Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) Trading Down 24.3% This Week

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, Sanshu Inu has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sanshu Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Sanshu Inu has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $11,002.00 worth of Sanshu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sanshu Inu Coin Profile

Sanshu Inu’s genesis date was April 21st, 2021. Sanshu Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Sanshu Inu’s official Twitter account is @SanshuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sanshu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SanshuArmy. The official website for Sanshu Inu is sanshuinu.finance.

Buying and Selling Sanshu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanshu Inu Finance is a fully decentralized, transactions network where all decisions are made by the community.$SANSHU’s deflationary mechanisms include a burn and redistribution system. 1% of each transaction is burned, and 1% is distributed as rewards to holders.”

