Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.93%.

In other news, Director Steven M. Looney bought 1,250 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,463.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 645.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 22.9% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

