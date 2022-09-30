Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.51

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $6.66. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 61,788 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,711,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after buying an additional 592,525 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,769,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.