SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of SaverOne 2014

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SaverOne 2014 stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 1.43% of SaverOne 2014 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SaverOne 2014 Stock Down 5.3 %

SVRE traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 54,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,470. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31. SaverOne 2014 has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications.

