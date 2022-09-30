Savior LLC Acquires 4,495 Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO)

Savior LLC increased its holdings in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN makes up about 1.8% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Savior LLC owned about 1.26% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN by 150.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:JO opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average of $60.77. iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $70.55.

