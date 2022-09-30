Savior LLC Buys 27,364 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury accounts for 2.6% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Savior LLC owned approximately 0.53% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 172,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000.

Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

