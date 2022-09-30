Savior LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Savior LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 118,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,006 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 202,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

