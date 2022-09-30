Savior LLC Invests $31,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,992,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 95,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 79,980 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 441,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 32,090 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BWX opened at $20.96 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

