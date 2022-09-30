SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Gap Up to $282.27

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $282.27, but opened at $297.09. SBA Communications shares last traded at $285.65, with a volume of 1,571 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.67.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.39 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $818,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.