Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 604,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,935,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

