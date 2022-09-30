Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,781 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.3% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $16,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 540.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 26,309 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 491,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,562,000 after buying an additional 43,259 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 19,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,729. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

