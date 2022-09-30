Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Acquired by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,727,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,759,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,278,000 after acquiring an additional 60,570 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 637,784 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,349,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after acquiring an additional 90,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,292,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,166. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $33.54.

