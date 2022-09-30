Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,617,000 after purchasing an additional 973,718 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,860,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,400,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 252,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after acquiring an additional 82,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 309,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after acquiring an additional 75,159 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.69. 8,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,880. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $58.17.

