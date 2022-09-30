Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.56. 15,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,836. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.