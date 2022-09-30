Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196,924 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,436 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,476 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

