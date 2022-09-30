Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Raised by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,658,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.11. 9,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,042. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.82.

