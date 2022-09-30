Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,969 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 68,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,747. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $57.28.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.