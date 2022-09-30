Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,283,000 after buying an additional 1,086,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after buying an additional 900,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $67.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,860. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.62 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.04.

