Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Lessened by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548,293 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,241,000 after buying an additional 14,910,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,599,000 after buying an additional 6,942,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,957,000 after buying an additional 6,259,544 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $42.67 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

