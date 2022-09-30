Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Cut by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,643. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.