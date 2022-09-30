scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Position Boosted by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,337 shares during the quarter. scPharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.0% of Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in scPharmaceuticals were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCPH. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 2,366.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

SCPH has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 26,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $146,953.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,742.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SCPH traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,174. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $171.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

