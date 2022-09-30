Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Down 14.3% in September

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Secoo Price Performance

Shares of SECO opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Secoo has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Secoo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Secoo stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new stake in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,450,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. Secoo makes up approximately 0.6% of IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC owned about 7.71% of Secoo as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

