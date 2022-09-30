Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Short Interest Up 63.2% in September

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,137,900 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the August 31st total of 697,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,137.9 days.

SCTBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 90 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 85 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Shares of Securitas AB (publ) stock remained flat at $6.48 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. Securitas AB has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $16.58.

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

