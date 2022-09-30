Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sega Sammy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAMY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.43. 10,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795. Sega Sammy has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $510.37 million during the quarter.

Sega Sammy Company Profile

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

