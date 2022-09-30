SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in September

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 544,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.9 days.

SEGRO Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SEGXF traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SEGXF. Jefferies Financial Group raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,585 ($19.15) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 985 ($11.90) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,307.00.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

