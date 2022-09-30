Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Hits Market Capitalization of $141,750.00

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $141,750.00 and $14,792.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010947 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol.

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar Protocol is a 2 token protocol comprising of Dollars and Shares. Dollars will be the object of stabilization and Shares will be the instrument to invest and participate in the upside of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

