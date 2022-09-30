Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) vs. Sprott (NYSE:SII) Financial Contrast

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) and Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sentage and Sprott, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sprott has a consensus target price of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.60%. Given Sprott’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sprott is more favorable than Sentage.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $2.26 million 2.75 -$1.09 million N/A N/A Sprott $164.65 million 5.28 $33.19 million $1.03 32.52

This table compares Sentage and Sprott’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A Sprott 18.83% 8.95% 6.97%

Risk & Volatility

Sentage has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprott has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sprott beats Sentage on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

