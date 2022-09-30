Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $222,479.00 and approximately $24,423.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value.The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace.”

