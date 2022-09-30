Sether Price Tops $0.0260 (SETH)

Sether (SETH) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, Sether has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Sether coin can currently be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sether has a market capitalization of $524,159.97 and approximately $1,258.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sether alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,493.57 or 0.99931123 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058038 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00064195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00082656 BTC.

Sether Coin Profile

SETH is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sether Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.