Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Short Interest Update

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEVN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 14.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 150.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 17.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded Seven Hills Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Price Performance

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

SEVN traded down 0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching 9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,604. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1-year low of 9.20 and a 1-year high of 11.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 10.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

